Doherty leads Northeastern over Detroit 66-56

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP)Chris Doherty had 17 points and 15 rebounds as Northeastern topped Detroit 66-56 on Tuesday night. Jason Strong added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

Jahmyl Telfort had 15 points for Northeastern (4-4). Vito Cubrilo added 12 points.

Antoine Davis had 23 points for the Titans (0-6), who have now lost six consecutive games to start the season. Madut Akec added 10 points. Prince Oduro had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51