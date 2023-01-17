CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Marcus Domask scored 21 points of his career-tying 32 points and grabbed five rebounds to help lead Southern Illinois over Evansville 78-70 on Tuesday night.

Jawaun Newton added 11 points while going 4 of 5 and 2 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Troy D’Amico recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field for the Salukis (15-5, 7-2 Missouri Valley Conference)

Marvin Coleman finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for the Purple Aces (4-16, 0-9). Evansville also got 12 points and four steals from Kenny Strawbridge. Gage Bobe also recorded 11 points. The loss was the Purple Aces’ seventh in a row.

Southern Illinois took the lead with 19:24 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-30 at halftime, with Domask racking up 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Southern Illinois visits Missouri State and Evansville hosts Drake.

