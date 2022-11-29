TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Dyondre Dominguez helped lead UMass over South Florida on Tuesday night with 15 points off of the bench in a 73-67 victory.

Dominguez had five rebounds for the Minutemen (5-1). RJ Luis added 14 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 3 from distance), and they also had six rebounds. T.J. Weeks recorded 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Tyler Harris finished with 15 points and three steals for the Bulls (2-6). Russel Tchewa added 13 points and eight rebounds for South Florida. In addition, Selton Miguel had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.