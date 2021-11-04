Dos Santos, Antuna, Vega off Mexico roster against US

LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy). Chivas midfielder Uriel Antuna and injured Chivas forward Alexis Vega were left off Mexico’s roster for next week’s World Cup qualifier against the United States.

Chivas midfielders Roberto Alvarado and Jesus Ricardo Angulo were included on the-26 man roster announced Thursday by coach Gerardo Martino after playing in last week’s 3-2 exhibition defeat to Ecuador in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Vega left the Oct. 13 qualifier at El Salvador in the 20th minute with an ankle injury and has not played since.

Tijuana’s Jonathan Orozco, the No. 4 goalkeeper, also was dropped.

Defender Nestor Araujo is on the roster but is suspended for the match against the U.S. after receiving two yellow cards during the 2-0 win over El Salvador.

Mexico plays the U.S. on Nov. 12 at Cincinnati and faces Canada four days later at Edmonton, Alberta.

El Tri leads the eight-nation finals of North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by the U.S. with 11, Canada with 10 and Panama with eight. The top three teams qualify and fourth place advances to a playoff.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota (Leon), Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas)

Defenders: Nestor Araujo (Celta, Spain), Julio Cesar Dominguez (Cruz Azul), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Hector Moreno (Monterrey), Luis Rodriguez (Pumas), Osvaldo Rodriguez (Leon), Jorge Sanchez (America), Johan Vasquez (Genoa, Italy)

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Jesus Ricardo Angulo (Chivas), Sebastian Cordova (America), Andres Guardado (Betis, Spain), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Jesus Corona (Porto, Portugal), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton, England), Hirving Lozano (Napoli, Italy), Henry Martin (America)

