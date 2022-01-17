Douglas carries Prairie View over Alcorn State 74-73

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LORMAN, Miss. (AP)Will Douglas had 21 points as Prairie View narrowly beat Alcorn State 74-73 on Monday night.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 16 points for Prairie View (2-12, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Darrious Agnew had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (5-12, 4-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Lenell Henry and Dominic Brewton each had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51