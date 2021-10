TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The City of Tyler is changing its water disinfection process. The disinfection will take about four weeks from Oct. 4 through Oct. 31.

“We’re doing our annual free chlorine conversion. It's sort of a preventative maintenance thing we do every year within the water system, but what it does is it kinda produces a clean slate in the water distribution system,” said Director of Utilities Kate Dietz.