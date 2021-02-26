Draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League

NYON, Switzerland (AP)Draw Friday for the last 16 in the Europa League:

First Leg

March 11

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland)

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Arsenal (England)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Tottenham (England)

Manchester United (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Rangers (Scotland)

Granada (Spain) vs. Molde (Norway)

Second Leg

March 18

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Roma (Italy)

Arsenal (England) vs. Olympiakos (Greece)

Tottenham (England) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Manchester United (England)

Rangers (Scotland) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic)

Molde (Norway) vs. Granada (Spain)

KFXK Fox 51