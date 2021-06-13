Dream make 13 3s, beat Mystics 101-78

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP)Courtney Williams scored 21 points to help the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 101-78 on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims added a season-high 20 points for the Dream, who made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 36 of 71 overall from the field.

Atlanta (5-6), which trailed for most of the first half and by 11 early in the second quarter, took a 51-49 lead into the break and pulled away with a 17-3 run after the Mystics tied it at 51 to open the third quarter.

Tiffany Hayes made 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 18 points, Cheyenne Parker added 11 and Tianna Hawkins 10 for the Dream.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (4-6) with 16 points. Ariel Atkins scored 15 points, Tina Charles added 13 and Theresa Plaisance 10.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51