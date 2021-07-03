Dream’s challenging stretch continues vs. Aces

The Atlanta Dream will go from playing one leader in the WNBA standings to another when they hit the road to face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday.

The Dream (6-10) can use their gritty 91-88 loss at Seattle on Friday night as momentum for a meeting with the Aces, who are tied with the Storm with the best record in the WNBA at 13-4.

Courtney Williams, selected to the WNBA All-Star Game on July 14, finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against Seattle, helping the Dream push the Storm to the limit after defeating the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

“The biggest thing is making more shots,” Williams said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about her contribution goals for the remainder of the season. “That can help us win some more games, so I don’t have to do anything more than keep playing my game. I know what I can do, so I have to continue to bring that to this organization.”

Crystal Bradford added 17 points and seven assists for Atlanta in the defeat as Seattle was forced into 15 turnovers. The Dream had 11 steals, including four from Bradford and three by Odyssey Sims.

The Dream, who were swept in the three-game season series against the Storm this season, watched Seattle make a season-high 14 shots from 3-point range on 22 attempts.

The Aces are coming off a road sweep of the Los Angeles Sparks. They defeated the Sparks 66-58 on Friday in the second of two consecutive games between the teams.

Las Vegas shot only 37.7 percent from the field and 18.2 percent from 3-point range in Friday’s game, making just two shots from deep.

The Aces were coming off a convincing 99-75 victory over the Sparks on Wednesday.

Chelsea Gray made the game-tying jumper with 3:48 to play in Friday’s win. She then fed A’ja Wilson, who was fouled and made the go-ahead free throws on the ensuing possession.

Gray also made a jumper, drew a charging call on Amanda Zahui B. and assisted Riquna Williams for a 3-pointer, all in the final 2:38, that kept Los Angeles from threatening.

“We just missed shots. A lot of shots that we normally get that go in. (Friday) they didn’t,” Las Vegas head coach Bill Laimbeer said. “We made the big plays down the stretch.”

