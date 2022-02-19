ELON, N.C. (AP)Xavier Bell, Coletrane Washington and Melik Martin scored 12 points apiece as Drexel defeated Elon 71-60 on Saturday.

Amari Williams and Camren Wynter each added 10 points for the Dragons (14-.12, 9-7 Colonial Athletic Association). Williams also had eight rebounds.

Darius Burford scored a career-high 31 points and had eight rebounds for the Phoenix (8-21, 5-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Michael Graham added four blocks. Chuck Hannah had nine rebounds.

The Dragons improved to 2-0 against the Phoenix on the season. Drexel defeated Elon 77-49 on Jan. 20.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com