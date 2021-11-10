Ducas lifts Saint Mary’s over Prairie View 87-68

MORAGA, Calif. (AP)Alex Ducas had 22 points as Saint Mary’s beat Prairie View 87-68 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Dan Fotu had 14 points for Saint Mary’s. Kyle Bowen added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jabe Mullins had 10 points.

Jawaun Daniels had 15 points for the Panthers as did D’Rell Roberts. DeWayne Cox had 10 points and five steals.

