A pair of teams coming off one-goal defeats will meet Tuesday when the Detroit Red Wings stay on the road to face the host Anaheim Ducks.

Detroit fell 4-3 against the Kings at Los Angeles on Saturday as Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek scored third-period goals, but the Red Wings were unable to rally from a three-goal, second-period deficit.

It was a season-high third consecutive loss for the Red Wings, who started the downturn after a season-best three-game winning streak that was also part of a run of points in four consecutive games.

Dominik Kubalik also scored a goal Saturday for the Red Wings, who fell behind 2-1 at 13:21 of the first period and never recovered. Kubalik and Larkin lead the team with seven goals each. Kubalik added an assist and leads Detroit with 18 points, one more than Larkin.

“We made a good push in the third,” said Red Wings forward David Perron, who had two assists and now has 401 in his career. “I thought (Larkin) led the way there, phenomenal the whole game, but in the third especially and almost willed some points there.”

Detroit went 2 of 4 on the power play against the Kings and improved their man-advantage percentage to 19.3, which was 21st in the NHL heading into Monday’s play. Kubalik and Larkin each scored on the power play.

The Red Wings are now 0-1 on a four-game trip that has stops at San Jose and Columbus after leaving Anaheim. Detroit is 2-3-1 on the road this season.

The Ducks also are on a three-game losing streak after a disappointing 3-2 loss at home to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Anaheim led 2-0 just past the midway point of the first period then never scored again as the Blackhawks made an unlikely rally.

Not only did Chicago defenseman Jarred Tinordi score two goals, defenseman Filip Roos scored his first career goal. The three goals from defensemen came after the Blackhawks had just two goals from defensemen all season.

Anaheim was playing without defenseman Jamie Drysdale (shoulder), who could be lost for the remainder of the season, while defensemen Kevin Shattenkirk (lower body) and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) also were out. Urho Vaakanainen still has not returned from a preseason injury.

Adam Henrique returned from a one-game absence for the birth of his first child to score a goal against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Troy Terry had the other goal, just 19 seconds into the game. He has six goals and a team-leading 19 points. Trevor Zegras leads Anaheim with seven goals.

“This one hurts more than the other ones since we did play such a good game,” Terry said on the Bally Sports West broadcast after the Ducks had 41 shots to 22 for the Blackhawks. “What we’ve been preaching all year is what I thought we did — shot volume, get pucks to the net. We were putting pucks in behind their net the whole game.”

The Ducks still have not earned a victory in regulation. They are the only team in the NHL that has not done so this season.

