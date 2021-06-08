Dugas hits 2 HRs, LSU beats Oregon 9-8, wins Eugene Regional

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)

Gavin Dugas went 3 for 3 with two home runs, Drew Bianco hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning and LSU beat top-seeded Oregon 9-8 on Sunday night to win the Eugene Regional.

LSU plays fellow Southeastern Conference member Tennessee in the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. The Tigers, who opened the regional with a loss to Gonzaga, won four games in three days – including consecutive wins over the Ducks – to advance.

Oregon closer Kolby Somers came on with the Ducks leading 7-6 and pitched a scoreless seventh inning but walked Dugas and gave up a double to Cade Doughty to open the eighth. Bianco struck out and Cade Beloso reached on a fielder’s choice as Dugas narrowly beat the tag at home to tie it. Beloso advanced to second and Doughty scored on a balk – the fifth lead change of the game – and pinch runner Will Safford scored on a single to center field by freshman Jordan Thompson to give LSU a 9-7 lead.

Aaron Zavala hit a two-run shot in the top of the third inning to give Oregon (39-16) a 4-2 lead and, after Tanner Smith reached on an error to lead off the seventh, Kenyon Yovan homered to center to make it 7-6.

Doughty went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two runs.

—-

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51