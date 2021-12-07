Duhart scores 12 to carry Army past SUNY-Purchase 97-40

Sports
Posted:

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.

Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

