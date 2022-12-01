BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Robin Duncan had 18 points in Vermont’s 101-63 win against NVU-Lyndon on Thursday night.

Duncan also contributed seven rebounds for the Catamounts (3-7). Aaron Deloney scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five steals. TJ Hurley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Mondwell Bukle finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Hornets. Antonio Carlisle added 18 points.

