Dunn scores 21 to lead St. John’s past Providence 81-67

NEW YORK (AP)Rasheem Dunn had a season-high 21 points as St. John’s defeated Providence 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Julian Champagnie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for St. John’s (15-10, 9-9 Big East Conference). Greg Williams Jr. added 15 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Nate Watson had 19 points and three blocks for the Friars (12-12, 8-10). David Duke added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jared Bynum had 13 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Friars this season. St. John’s defeated Providence 92-81 on Feb. 6.

