Durant, Harden help Nets beat Raptors for 5th straight win

TORONTO (AP)Kevin Durant had 31 points, James Harden scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Brooklyn Nets won their fifth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 116-103 on Sunday.

Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 13 points to help Steve Nash earn the victory in his first game in his home country as an NBA head coach. Harden also had 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Durant was playing in Toronto for the first time since tearing his left Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The 11-time All-Star shot 11 for 18, going 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 at the free throw line. He had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fred VanVleet scored 21 points for Toronto. Raptors forward Pascal Siakam made his first start of the season after missing the first 10 games because of left shoulder surgery. Siakam scored 15 points in 25 minutes.

WARRIORS 120, ROCKETS 107

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Jordan Poole scored 15 of his 25 points in the first quarter and Golden State beat Houston.

Stephen Curry added 20 points and three steals to help the NBA-leading Warriors improve to 8-1 with their fourth victory in a row.

Jae’Sean Tate led Houston with 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Rockets have lost eight straight and are tied with New Orleans at an NBA-worst 1-0.

WIZARDS 101, BUCKS 94

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Washington beat Milwaukee.

Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 10 rebounds to help Washington snap an eight-game losing streak in the series with the Bucks. Montrezl Harrell also had 15 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the defending champion Bucks. They have lost five of six to drop to 4-6.

CLIPPERS 120, HORNETS 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Paul George scored 20 points, Reggie Jackson added 19 and the Los Angeles beat Charlotte for its fourth straight victory.

Luke Kennard had 18 points for Los Angeles, and Terance Mann finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball, from nearby Chino Hills, had 21 points for the Hornets in their fourth straight loss. Miles Bridges also had 21 points for the Hornets

CAVALIERS 126, KNICKS 109

NEW YORK (AP) – Ricky Rubio scored a career-high 37 to help Cleveland beat New York.

Cleveland has won four in a row to improve to 7-4. Evan Mobley added 26 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 and Darius Garland 16. Rubio’s previous career high was 34 with Utah against San Antonio in 2018.

Julius Randle led New York with 19 points.

MAGIC 107, JAZZ 100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Cole Anthony scored 10 of his season-best 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run in Orlando’s victory over Utah.

Wendell Carter Jr. added a season-best 22 points and 15 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for Utah. Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 15 rebounds.

THUNDER 99, SPURS 94

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Mike Muscala scored 20 points in 14 minutes and Oklahoma City rallied to beat San Antonio.

The Muscala made 5 of 6 field goals and 7 of 9 free throws in one of the most productive offensive games of his career.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points for San Antonio,

PACERS 94, KINGS 91

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Indiana held off Sacramento after blowing a 15-point lead.

Domontas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help Indiana to its first win in Sacramento since 2018. T.J. McConnell added 17 point.

Harrison Barnes scored 22 points for Sacramento.