Dutch champs Ajax extend Tadic contract, agree Berghuis deal

AMSTERDAM (AP)Ajax extended captain Dusan Tadic’s contract by one year on Friday to keep him with the Dutch champion until June 2024 and announced the arrival of winger Steven Berghuis from rival Feyenoord.

Tadic has 76 goals in 149 games across all competitions for Ajax since joining from Southampton in 2018.

The 32-year-old Serbia forward helped Ajax reach the Champions League semifinals in his first season with the team.

”It is no secret that Dusan plays a very important role for the team. Both on and off the pitch, he is a real leader,” Ajax director of football affairs Marc Overmars said. ”So, it’s fantastic that we can keep him at Ajax even longer. Dusan’s fitness is excellent and he will be of great value to Ajax in the coming years.”

Ajax also announced it reached an agreement with Feyenoord for the transfer of Berghuis. The team said the 29-year-old Netherlands international will sign a four-year contract ”subject to the fulfillment of a number of conditions,” including a medical examination.

”He has made strides in recent years and has established himself in the national team as well,” Overmars said. ”Recent seasons at Ajax show that we play a lot of matches, so it is important that we have options at every position. With Berghuis we’re bringing in a creative attacker with a high return.”

Ajax won the Eredivisie last season for the 35th time, as the Amsterdam powerhouse completed a domestic league and cup double.

