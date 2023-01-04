BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Logan Dye scored 19 points as Samford beat VMI 87-78 on Wednesday night.

Dye also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-7, 3-0 Southern). Jermaine Marshall scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and six assists. Nathan Johnson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (5-11) with 15 points and three steals. Tyler Houser added 14 points for VMI. In addition, Rickey Bradley, Jr. had 14 points, four assists and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.