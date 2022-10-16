VANCOUVER – A pair of pick sixes helped the B.C. Lions creep closer to a home playoff spot with a 40-32 win over the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

Halfbacks T.J. Lee and Marcus Sayles each collected interceptions and made massive runs for touchdowns in a victory that gave B.C. (11-5) sole possession of second place in the CFL’s West Division.

It was a mixed night for Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who threw for 138 yards and completed 13-of-22 attempts with one touchdown. He added 18 rushing yards and was sacked three times.

There were several new faces in Winnipeg’s lineup as head coach Mike O’Shea opted to rest a number of his usual starters, including quarterback Zach Collaros.

Making his first CFL start, Dru Brown threw 325 passing yards for the Blue Bombers (14-3), connecting on 28-of-39 attempts with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The second-year QB was sacked three times.

Winnipeg kicker Marc Liegghio struggled, missing three long field-goal attempts. He was successful on a 38-yard kick.