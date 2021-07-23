Dynamo-Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nathan scored his first MLS goal last time out, and the Brazilian has revealed his tough journey to becoming a professional footballer.

Nathan headed the ‘Quakes ahead at Sporting Kansas City in midweek, but despite some superb defensive work could ultimately not prevent a late equalizer.

Nevertheless, his all-action display will have impressed plenty, and the 26-year-old is determined to make the most of an opportunity he has worked so hard for.

“I grew up in Sao Paulo. I only knew my dad until I was 12, then he left. I have two brothers, one is older, one is younger. I was always with the older one, always playing football,” Nathan told San Jose’s official media.

“When I was 15, I already had two knee injuries, so I was’t even within the players that the coaches thought were going to make it professional. I was always out due to my injuries. During that same time my family was going through a tough time financially.

“At 15 I had to make a decision to continue playing soccer or find another way to bring in more income during that time. At that moment, I knew that I wanted to continue playing soccer. Then again, I didn’t know how to do anything else.

“Now that I am here, I can say that everything is better. I am quiet but on the pitch, I don’t know what happens, I’m a bit crazy. I’m like a wild kid on the pitch.”

San Jose face Houston Dynamo this weekend, and the Texas side will be fielding another new arrival to MLS.

Teenage Hadebe helped Houston to a clean sheet on his debut against the Vancouver Whitecaps, after receiving praise from his new coach Tab Ramos, who said: “He has been everything we have been expecting, if not more. He pushes his team-mates to get the best out of them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Chris Wondolowski

Chris Wondolowski has scored just two times in 18 career appearances against the Dynamo. His 0.13 goals per 90 minutes against Houston is the lowest against any team he’s played 100 or more minutes against in his MLS career.

Houston Dynamo – Teenage Hadebe

Center-back Hadebe made three clearances, two interceptions and gained possession five times on his Houston debut.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Dynamo beat San Jose, 2-1, in Houston in the season opening match in April.

– The Dynamo have won six of its last nine against the Earthquakes (D1 L2) but have managed just one win in their last five trips to San Jose (D1 L3).

– San Jose’s winless run extended to 10 matches after a 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. The Earthquakes have drawn their last three matches after collecting just one point from their first seven games in this run (D1 L6).

– Houston has won four of its last 28 MLS matches (D12 L12) with all four wins coming at home. Houston is winless in 16 straight on the road (D7 L9), the second-longest away winless run in club history (20 straight from July 2015 to August 2016).

– The Dynamo have failed to score in two straight matches after they were one of two teams to score in each of their first 12 matches of the 2021 season (NYCFC).