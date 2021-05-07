Dynamo-FC Dallas Preview

Luchi Gonzalez is attempting to ensure his FC Dallas players control their emotions as they take on Texas rivals the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The two teams are separated by just a single goal in the Western Conference heading into the weekend.

But wider league matters will be set to one side for 90 minutes in the derby. That is how the Dallas players see it, at least.

“I’m not a big fan of Houston,” said midfielder Paxton Pomykal. Despite Austin’s arrival in MLS, he added: “For now, this is our derby.”

However, Gonzalez is trying to maintain the team’s focus.

“I want the players to have their own mentality, and we talked about [the rivalry] this week, but I want them to be focused on the emotional and motivational aspect but also the concepts we’ve worked on tactics-wise,” he said.

“For me, it’s about knowing the emotional elements but controlling those feelings and not letting ourselves get overly excited and committed too many fouls.

“We want to play the derby with focus and clarity, which is something we can do to continue a winning streak.”

Houston coach Tab Ramos is also trying to look at the bigger picture.

“The derbies are for the fans,” he said. “We want to go and grab the three points. This game is important for us to go up higher in the standings.”

Houston have not won since the opening weekend against the San Jose Earthquakes, while Dallas thrashed the Portland Timbers last time out.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Dallas – Jader Obrian

Obrian was a regular scorer in Colombia prior to his move to Dallas at the start of this season. His new club will hope a first goal against Portland is a sign of things to come. Their leading marksman last season was Franco Jara with seven goals, while no other player scored more than four.

Houston Dynamo – Tim Parker

Houston made a big move to bring in Parker from the New York Red Bulls to bolster their defence. He has played in all three matches so far, none of which have produced a clean sheet, and the Dynamo will need his calm at the back in this big clash.

KEY OPTA FACTS

The home side has not lost any of the past 12 Texas derbies dating back to a 3-1 win for FC Dallas at Houston in 2016. Dallas are unbeaten in 10 straight home matches against the Dynamo (W7 D3), including winning the past four in a row by an aggregate score of 14-4.

– Dallas’ 4-1 victory over Portland last Saturday extended their home unbeaten run to 11 matches (W7 D4). It is the longest active home unbeaten run in MLS, while Dallas have lost just one of their past 25 matches at Toyota Stadium (W15 D9) over a near two-year span.

– The Dynamo are winless in nine straight away matches (D3 L6), the third-longest streak in MLS (Chicago Fire, Columbus Crew – 13 straight). Houston have 12 points in 28 away matches since the start of the 2019 season (W3 D3 L22), their 0.43 points per match the worst away record in MLS in that time.

– Dallas goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro assisted Obrian’s 13th minute goal last week, becoming just the second keeper since the start of the 2018 season to record a primary assist (David Bingham – LA Galaxy on February 29, 2020). He is the first Dallas keeper to do so since Dario Sala on October 10, 2010 against the Fire.

– The Dynamo are the only team to use the same starting line-up in all of their matches this season. They have used a league-low 16 total players