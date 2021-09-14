Dynamo-Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez claimed he is focused on supporting his team-mates, and not looking to be the individual hero, as he returns to face Houston Dynamo.

The hosts are currently fourth in the Western Conference, eight points behind league-leaders Seattle Sounders but have only won once in their last six games.

Greg Vanney’s side recorded their second consecutive draw last time out against Colorado Rapids, however, they were boosted by the return of Hernandez, who had missed the last 12 games with a leg injury.

And as the former Manchester United striker prepares for his second match back, he insisted he is concentrating on helping the Galaxy climb up the table.

“I think we should get more credit,” Hernandez said. “I don’t think we’ve had the perfect season or want to celebrate, but we’re doing well.

“Now I’m just trying to help. I don’t think I’m the solution, I don’t think I’m going to be the hero. I’m just one more player trying to do the best he can to make his team improve.

“We all have our own qualities. I’m a loud guy, I like to speak and communicate.

“But everything is from a place of thinking what’s best for the team. I don’t need credit, I don’t want credit. All I want is the sixth championship for this organization.”

Houston will travel to California in poor spirits, given they sit bottom of the Western Conference and have not won away all season.

However, the visitors broke their 16-game winless streak against Austin FC last game and head coach Tab Ramos feels that is exactly what his side need ahead of the final stretch.

“We needed this,” Ramos said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won a game and that’s not where you want to be, but that doesn’t mean you enjoy it any less.

“We are only to blame for that because we haven’t been getting any wins.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

Hernandez (10) has scored double the goals of second-place Rayan Raveloson at the Galaxy despite an injury-filled 2020. Mexico’s all-time leading scorer could run riot against the Dynamo.

Houston Dynamo – Fafa Picault

Fafa Picault netted twice against Austin to take his season tally to eight – two clear at the top of the club leaderboard. He also leads in terms of assists (four) and is proving to be Ramos’ largest attacking threat.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LA Galaxy have won just one of its last eight games against Houston (D4 L3) dating back to the start of the 2017 season. Both teams have scored in all eight of those matches, with the most recent two, both played last season, ending in 1-1 draws.

– The Galaxy are winless in four straight matches (D2 L2), their longest winless run all season, including losing their last two matches at home. LA had lost just two of its previous 13 home matches (W9 D2) dating back to mid-October 2020.

– Houston’s 3-0 win over Austin FC ended an MLS single season record 16-match winless run (D8 L8). The Dynamo are still winless in 20 straight away matches (D8 L12), however, the longest active streak in MLS.

– Samuel Grandsir’s equalizing goal against Colorado on Saturday was the third of the Galaxy’s last six goals that has been scored from outside the box. None of the Galaxy’s previous 38 goals (including own goals) were scored from outside the penalty area.

– Griffin Dorsey’s goal after 48 seconds on Saturday is one of nine opening minute goals in MLS this season. The last season that saw as many goals scored in the first 60 seconds was 2015 (9 in the regular season plus 2 in the playoffs).