Dynamo-Inter Miami Preview

Diego Alonso acknowledges Inter Miami must pick up another result against Houston Dynamo if they are to build on their midweek Gonzalo Higuain-inspired victory over New York Red Bulls.

Big Designated Player signing Higuain netted his first MLS goal in his third game, firing a 20-yard free-kick into the top-right corner for a 2-1 success.

It was Inter’s first win in four, with Higuain’s former Juventus colleague Blaise Matuidi also having a key role.

But coach Alonso knows Miami – 12th in the East – cannot afford to rest on their laurels after a much-needed triumph.

“Our objective is clear against Houston,” Alonso said. “We understand how they play and how we want to play.

“It’s important to get points. In this case, we’re coming off a win and we want to get points again; if it’s three points even better, but we need to get points again.

“Our focus, our concentration has to be on ourselves, on doing things well and playing well.”

Alonso repeatedly referred to missing five first-team players for the Red Bulls game and there was no respite ahead of the weekend.

Andres Reyes has a facial fracture and Juan Agudelo is still not back.

Next opponents Houston are slightly better placed in ninth in the West, but Tab Ramos’ side had gone just over a month without a win before beating rivals Dallas in midweek.

Similarly, Ramos is looking to kick on, explaining: “We need to quickly put (the Dallas win) away and focus on Miami on Saturday.

“Once we get points on Saturday, then we can look at the rest of (the table).”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Inter Miami – Matias Pellegrini

Pellegrini’s first season in MLS has not gone exactly to plan, but he profited from Higuain’s vision and awareness to get his first goal in midweek. The former Juventus forward ducked under a cross to allow Pellegrini to fire in, and the 20-year-old will hope Higuain’s nous leads to further openings.

Houston Dynamo – Maynor Figueroa

Higuain was largely handled well by the Red Bulls in the first half, but a fine piece of center forward play then deceived the New York defense for the equalizer before he smashed in the second. Figueroa, the Dynamo’s veteran center back, cannot afford to switch off.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Dynamo have won just one of their past 11 matches against expansion teams (D6 L4), including their 1-1 draw at Nashville in late September. Houston’s only away win against an expansion side was a 2-0 victory at Portland Timbers in 2011 (W1 D5 L7).

– Inter Miami has lost their past two home matches, outscored 7-3 by the two New York sides after going unbeaten in their first three home MLS matches (W2 D1) while conceding only three goals.

– Houston have won just two of their past 22 away matches (D2 L18) dating back to April 2019. They have gone 26 matches without a clean sheet on the road, although their last shutout did come on their last trip to Florida, a scoreless draw at Orlando City in September 2018.

– Higuain netted his first MLS goal with a direct free-kick after not scoring a direct free-kick in 428 matches during his time in Europe’s ‘top five’ leagues.

– Darwin Quintero has been directly involved in four of the previous six Dynamo goals (two goals, two assists) over the past five matches, contributing to at least one in each of their most recent three games.