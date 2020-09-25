Dynamo-Nashville Preview

Gary Smith says Nashville are “in a good place” as he insisted the team were not simply capitalizing on struggling opponents as they welcome Houston Dynamo.

Nashville are ninth in the East after a strong run, losing just once in six matches.

Their most recent fixture was a 1-0 home success against DC United, who had a number of absentees and were then reduced to 10 men in the first half on Wednesday.

But Smith bristled at the idea Nashville had it easy, saying: “I think everyone’s going through the same traumas and troubles this season.

“The games are coming thick and fast, players you want available are not, you’re traveling on the day, dealing with the physicality of a match and then turning around and flying back. It’s no different for anyone. Do we keep finding people at the right time? We played Orlando at the end of a four-game away streak and got beat 3-1. The players looked out on their feet.

“Houston are coming here, but I’ve looked at the schedule and we play Houston at their place in exactly the same circumstances: we go to Kansas, then we’ve got Houston two days later. I don’t know if we’re catching people at the right time, but you’ve certainly got to take advantage.

“It’s a lot to do with where we’re at as well. The players are in a good place when we play at home.”

Houston – beaten 4-0 by Chicago Fire in midweek – will hope to avoid becoming the latest visitors to fall foul of Nashville.

“You always learn more from a loss than from a win,” Dynamo coach Tab Ramos said. “It’s important for us to make sure we’re moving forward and we don’t accept anything but the best effort from everybody at all times.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville – Daniel Rios

Nashville are a team in form, but they still lack a regular goal scorer. Dominique Badji’s move to the wing allowed Rios to start and score last time out, attempting six shots in total. Another strike this weekend could secure a regular berth in the XI.

Houston Dynamo – Maynor Figueroa

The Dynamo’s defensive record has been a cause for concern in recent weeks. They are without a clean sheet in five, conceding 11 goals in that time – including four at Chicago. An experienced head like Figueroa will be key to getting back on track.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Dynamo have won just one of their past 10 matches against expansion sides (1-4-5) dating back to 2012. They have historically struggled against MLS new boys, winning just five of 22 matches against them (5-9-8), including just one on the road (at Portland in 2011). Houston is 1-7-3 on the road in such games.

– Nashville are unbeaten in four straight home matches since the regular season returned (3-0-1), including winning their past two at Nissan Stadium. They have scored in all five of their home MLS matches.

– Houston have lost 18 of their past 21 (2-18-1) away matches in MLS, including a 4-0 defeat at the Fire on Wednesday. They have been outscored 52-21 in those matches, conceding at least one goal in each match.

– Nashville’s first 10 MLS goals have been scored by 10 different players, with Rios netting his first league strike in the 1-0 win over DC United on Wednesday.

– The Dynamo’s 4-0 loss to Chicago marked just the third time they have failed to score this season. They have not gone consecutive matches without scoring since games against Seattle Sounders and Chicago in July and August 2019.