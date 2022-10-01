Hany Mukhtar is grateful to be enjoying success in MLS, but the Nashville SC star admits he still dreams of making a name for himself in European football.

Mukhtar has been sensational for Nashville since signing for the club and is a favourite to win the MLS’ MVP award this season.

The 27-year-old is the league’s top scorer with 23 goals, while he has also provided seven assists.

However, while he is revelling in his role at Nashville, Mukhtar – who left Danish club Brondby and previously played for Benfica and hometown club Hertha Berlin – aims to one day return to Europe.

“A man can dream,” Mukhtar said in an interview with Kicker. “No one knows what the future holds. Would it be difficult? Yes. Is it out of the question? No. I also wouldn’t rule out a move to Europe. I’ve developed here and am in the prime of my career.”

“I am grateful for every experience as also needed every one. I believe that every setback makes you stronger. I once was a kid. Now I’m a grown man living my dream. I’m just so happy and grateful.”

Nashville face the Houston Dynamo on Sunday and a win would guarantee a playoff place, though results elsewhere might mean their postseason spot is assured regardless.

Mukhtar’s brilliance has driven Gary Smith’s team on, and the German revealed the coaching staff showed him videos of Jamie Vardy in an attempt to nurture his goalscoring instincts.

“I thought, ‘he [Vardy] and I are worlds apart,” Mukhtar said. “I was then told that I could become like him with my skills. I’m still nowhere near Vardy, but I got the message and it works.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nashville SC – Hany Mukhtar

Mukhtar has contributed to a goal in each of his last 10 home matches (13 goals, four assists), the longest such streak this MLS season. The last player to contribute to a goal in more than 10 straight home games in a single season was Stern John with the Columbus Crew in 1998.

Houston Dynamo – Darwin Quintero

Houston lost 3-1 to Los Angeles FC in their last outing, though that was not for the efforts of Darwin Quintero, who created four chances without reward. The Dynamo’s playmaker will hope his creativity proves more fruitful this time out.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Nashville and Houston have defeated the other once in Houston while the only meeting in Nashville was a 1-1 draw in September 2020. The only team to visit Nashville more than once and never lose is Minnesota United (W1 D1 in 2 visits).

– Nashville is unbeaten in a season-long six straight games (W4 D2), allowing three total goals in those games, not allowing more than one in any game. Nashville’s record is W12 D8 L1 when holding opponents under two goals while it has just three points in 11 games when allowing at least two (W0 D3 L8).

– The Dynamo’s 3-1 defeat at LAFC on September 18 was its 19th loss in its last 24 road games (W3 D2) dating back to August 2021, including losing nine of the last 11 (W1 D1).

– Houston’s only win in those 11 road games came in the only match in which it scored more than once (2-1 at the San Jose Earthquakes on July 17).

– The Dynamo have conceded three penalties in their last two MLS matches, including two against LAFC on September 18. Houston has conceded multiple penalties in a match twice this season after doing so just twice in its first 16 seasons (once in 2011, once in 2016).