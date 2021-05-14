Dynamo-Rapids Preview

Colorado Rapids coach Robin Fraser is looking forward to “an interesting matchup” against the Houston Dynamo as both teams come into the match on a high.

The Rapids have two wins and only one defeat from their first four games in 2021, beating Minnesota United last weekend. Houston drew with FC Dallas but then played in midweek, winning against Sporting Kansas City to move onto eight points from five matches.

“We’re looking forward to what will be another good game. Houston is playing extremely well,” said Fraser, whose side enters the weekend sixth in the West. “I thought they looked really good (against Sporting KC). They’re a hard-working, industrious team and that should make for an interesting matchup for us because certainly, when we’re at our best, I would say the same describes us.

“Coming off a decent performance in the second half last week, we certainly would like to be able to carry that momentum into this game.”

Dynamo coach Tab Ramos felt the Sporting KC victory was crucial in ensuring a positive outlook.

“It was really important because of the other results we had gotten,” he said. “The LAFC tie at home was a good result. The Dallas tie on the road, although we actually should have won probably both games, it was still a good point. But I think we needed to come home and get the three points to solidify the good start that we’ve had, because now we can look at it as we’ve had five very difficult games and lost one.

“In general, it’s a good start.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Cole Bassett

Bassett is still just 19 but starred with five goals in 2020 and got up and running for the new season with a vital goal against Minnesota last week, equalizing after Colorado had trailed 2-0. He will now aim to kick on and enjoy another impressive campaign.

Houston Dynamo – Derrick Jones

Maxi Urruti got the only goal for Houston against Sporting KC, but coach Ramos focused on Jones’ role in the build-up, describing the midfielder as “a force”. An attacking talent previously with Nashville, Jones is now playing a deeper role and will look to make his mark again.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado beat Houston 2-1 last November to end a five-match winless run against the Dynamo (D3 L2). The Rapids have won consecutive matches over Houston just twice before, doing so in August 2010-May 2011 and July-September 2017.

– Colorado scored three goals in the last 34 minutes to come from 2-0 down to beat Minnesota United 3-2 on Saturday. Before that comeback, the Rapids had scored just two goals in four and a half matches dating back to the beginning of their playoff loss to the Loons last season.

– Houston has collected eight points from its first five matches this season (W2 D2 L1), equaling its total from the final 14 matches of the 2020 season (W1 D5 L8).

– Michael Barrios, who played his first six MLS seasons with FC Dallas, was involved in 12 goals (five goals, seven assists) against Houston in Texas derbies from 2016 to 2020. Only two players (Diego Valeri – 14 vs Houston, Nicolas Lodeiro – 13 vs Vancouver) have been involved in more goals against a single opponent in regular season matches since 2016.

– Urruti scored with his lone shot of the match against Sporting KC. In fact, no Dynamo player attempted more than one shot and Urruti’s was the only attempt on target in the match for Houston.