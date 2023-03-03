New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena is hoping to build on the “real positive atmosphere” among his players after his team opened the season with a victory over Charlotte FC.

Henry Kessler slotted home an 89th-minute winner as New England won its first game of the MLS campaign for the first time since 2013.

As the Revolution prepare to host Houston Dynamo at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Arena wants his team to use the positive morale fostered by the opening victory to make it two from two this weekend.

“The whole team, it was a real good team effort,” Arena told reporters. “With any team in any year, I think winning your first game is a real plus. It gives our guys a real boost as we continue to move forward into the season, so that was real good and I think it’s created a real positive atmosphere.”

Saturday’s opponents Houston succumbed to a 2-1 loss at FC Cincinnati to kick off its season as new head coach Ben Olsen suffered defeat in his first match in charge.

Despite the disappointing result, Olsen was encouraged by his team’s performance.

“The difficult part of this match is we take away nothing, from a point standpoint,” he said. “But I will say, I was very encouraged at the performance itself.

“Collectively, much of what we’ve worked on over the last six weeks came to fruition and I think we caused them trouble throughout the game in a bunch of different areas.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New England Revolution – Henry Kessler

Kessler’s dramatic winner against Charlotte capped an excellent display, one that saw him register eight clearances – four more than any of his teammates managed. The 24-year-old will look to foil Houston’s attack-minded players on Saturday while providing a goal threat at the other end.

Houston Dynamo – Tate Schmitt

Defender Schmitt scored in his Dynamo debut on Saturday, netting the team’s only goal.

Schmitt is the first Dynamo player in two years to score on his club debut (Maximiliano Urruti), Only three players have scored in each of their first two games with the club: Romell Quioto, Andrew Wenger and Brian Ching. Can Schmitt become the fourth here?

MATCH PREDICTION – NEW ENGLAND WIN

– The Dynamo have never opened an MLS season with consecutive defeats and ran out 3-1 home winners the last time these two sides met back in September.

– But Houston has not won in New England since 2013 with the Revs winning their last four meetings at Gillette Stadium. Arena has only lost one of his 12 matches (won six, drawn five) as a head coach against Olsen, whom he coached during the latter’s first MLS season in 1998.

– New England has never won its first two games of an MLS season, something it will be trying to change Saturday.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

New England win: 53.7 percent

Houston win: 20.1 percent

Draw: 26.2 percent