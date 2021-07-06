Dynamo-Sounders FC Preview

Fredy Montero and Raul Ruidiaz are enjoying a friendly rivalry at Seattle Sounders, with a team record on the line.

Montero returned to Seattle, where he spent four seasons between 2009 and 2012, ahead of the 2021 campaign, and has made nine appearances for Brian Schemtzer’s side this season.

The Colombian forward has scored two goals, taking his total of regular-season strikes to 49, and 62 in all competitions for Seattle.

Fellow South American Ruidiaz, meanwhile, is on 51 goals in all competitions, and 42 in the MLS regular season.

And though the rivalry is certainly a friendly one, Montero – an avid coffee drinker – has placed a bet with his team-mate.

“So, I say to him, hey, you break it, you need to buy me new (coffee) bags,” Montero said when asked about the record in an interview with the Spokesman.

“It’s another motivation to become that all-time leading goal scorer of the Sounders,” Ruidiaz quipped back. “Fredy’s the one right now and I’m on my way, if I keep working hard, I’ll be there.”

Montero, Ruidiaz and the rest of Seattle’s Western Conference-leading side face Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, with the Texas side having bolstered their ranks with the signing of Griffin Dorsey – the defender joining from Toronto FC.

“Griffin is a player I know well from the youth national teams,” coach Tab Ramos said.

“He is young and has excellent potential to be a consistent MLS player. Additionally, he is the type of person and relentless worker that will continue to help us build a new culture in Houston.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle Sounders – Raul Ruidiaz

If that Seattle record was not enough motivation for Peruvian forward Ruidiaz, he is also in the hunt in the MLS scoring charts. He trails LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez by one goal as it stands.

Houston Dynamo – Tyler Pasher

Pasher, who scored the lone goal for Houston in a 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, has been involved in a goal in each of his last four matches (two goals, two assists).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Sounders have won their last seven games against Houston, including two matches in the 2017 playoffs. This is Houston’s longest losing streak against a single team in its MLS history while Seattle has won eight straight over an opponent only once, doing so against Chivas USA from 2012 to 2014.

– The Sounders have tied an MLS record for the longest unbeaten run to begin a season, becoming the fifth team to avoid defeat in their first 12 games (RSL in 2014, LA Galaxy in 2010 and 1996, Kansas City in 2000). No team has opened a season unbeaten in their first 13 games in MLS history.

– The Dynamo have recorded four consecutive draws, the first team to do so in a single season since Vancouver in 2018. The last team to draw more than four straight matches in a single season was Chicago, who did so in six straight games in 2014.

– Alex Roldan scored his first career MLS goal on Sunday in his 62nd appearance in the league (including playoffs). Roldan has been involved in three goals this season (one goal, 2 assists) after being involved in just one goal in each of his first three years in MLS.

– Only three Dynamo players have contributed to a goal in five straight games (Mauro Manotas twice, Brad Davis twice, Alberth Elis once).