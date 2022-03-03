Hector Herrera represents the “biggest signing” in the history of the Houston Dynamo, according to the club’s general manager Pat Onstad.

Houston confirmed the signing of Mexico captain Herrera on Wednesday. The midfielder will join at the end of the LaLiga season, when his contract with Atletico Madrid expires.

It has been a tough road for Houston in recent seasons, they were one of the worst-performing sides in MLS last term, but Onstad is hoping the addition of Herrera will be a turning point.

“It’s the biggest signing in our club history, and I don’t think anyone is close,” Onstad said. “It’s a turning point in the franchise. We put a marker down. We believe this is going to transform our organization again and put us back at the top.”

“Just look at his resume and where he’s been the last 10 years,” head coach Paulo Nagamura added. “He’s been playing in the Champions League, the captain of the Mexico national team. It stands by itself; it’s a huge signing for the club. We’ve been talking about how we want to change the future of the club. Getting high-caliber players is what we want to do.”

The Dynamo’s immediate focus, however, will be on Saturday’s clash with Sporting Kansas City. While Houston opened their season with a 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake City, Sporting lost to Atlanta United.

“We had quite a few really good chances, when you get those chances, especially away from home, you’ve got to put a few of those away,” said Sporting coach Peter Vermes after the 3-1 defeat.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sporting Kansas City – Johnny Russell

Johnny Russell scored in his final six home matches of the 2022 regular season (eight goals), the longest such streak in Sporting Kansas City’s history. The last player with a longer home goalscoring streak was Carlos Vela, who found the net in 12 straight home matches for Los Angeles FC in 2019-20.

Houston Dynamo – Tim Parker

Tim Parker attempted 107 passes in Houston’s match against RSL. A Dynamo player has managed 100 or more passes in a game just three times in the previous 10 seasons combined.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Kansas City has won five of its last six home matches against Houston (L1), including both meetingS last season.

– There have been 28 goals scored in those six matches, averaging 4.7 combined goals per match (SKC 17, Hou 11).

– Kansas City opened with a loss for the third time in the last five seasons (W2) after falling in Atlanta on Saturday.

– Sporting last dropped its first two matches of a season in 2009, five months before Vermes became head coach.

– The Dynamo opened their 2022 season with a scoreless draw against Real Salt Lake, the first time they have failed to score in the opening match of the season since 2011. Houston has never failed to score in its first two matches of an MLS season.