Atlanta United boss Gonzalo Pineda is hoping Giorgos Giakoumakis can replace Josef Martinez after the club legend left for Inter Miami in the offseason.

Atlanta open their season at home to the San Jose Earthquakes, but Martinez’s departure after a period at the club which saw him claim MVP as part of the 2018 MLS Cup winning team leaves a big hole up front.

Giakoumakis arrived from Scottish team Celtic to replace Martinez, and Pineda believes the Greek striker can help Atlanta to retain their attacking threat, telling reporters: “You can see immediately that he’s a guy that is passionate about scoring goals.

“What I like about him is he’s always on the move, looking for gaps. He’s always pressuring. He goes to the near post, he goes to the far post, he’s going to the near post, he drops in and stays compact.”

The Earthquakes finished bottom of the Western Conference last season after a dismal campaign saw them win just eight of their 34 matches.

New head coach Luchi Gonzalez arrives after serving as Gregg Berhalter’s assistant for the United States at the World Cup in Qatar, and he believes the Earthquakes can improve on their disappointing 2022 season.

“San Jose has so much potential,” Gonzalez said. “Why can’t we beat the opponent in front of us and have a better season?

“It’s going to take a lot of work and it won’t be easy. But I challenge other teams to underestimate that.

“Their mentality to fight is there. It’s a team that’s been through a lot of ups and downs, so they grind.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Giorgos Giakoumakis

Giakoumakis faces a race to be available due to issues with his visa, but if he does play, he will look to get among the goals early having been signed to replace Martinez, who scored 103 MLS goals for Atlanta, 81 more than any other player in club history and 32 more than any other player in the league since joining in 2017.

San Jose Earthquakes – Jonathan Mensah

Mensah arrived from the Columbus Crew over the offseason and has led the MLS with 809 clearances and 449 headed clearances since he joined the league in 2017 (including playoffs). He has scored four goals over the last two seasons, with three of them coming against Atlanta. Can he cause the Five Stripes trouble again here?

MATCH PREDICTION – ATLANTA WIN

Atlanta missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons in 2022 and have collected just 113 points over the last three campaigns, tied for 19th-most in MLS over that period after collecting a league-high 182 points in their first three MLS seasons.

But their record against San Jose is impressive, having won all three of their matches against the Earthquakes with an average of 5.7 goals scored per match over those games. Only Minnesota United against Toronto FC averages more goals (6.3) in fixtures that have been played at least three times.

With that in mind, as well as San Jose having lost the last four times they have opened the season on the road, expect Atlanta to come out on top in what could be a high-scoring affair.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Atlanta: 53 per cent

San Jose: 21.5 per cent

Draw: 25.5 per cent