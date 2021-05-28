Earthquakes-Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has criticized people responsible for online abuse directed at Derrick Williams, who received a red card in last week’s 3-0 defeat to Portland Timbers.

Williams, signed from Blackburn Rovers, received his marching orders for a rash lunge on Portland’s Andy Polo, who will miss the rest of the season as a result of the tackle.

As a result, Williams received online abuse and, ahead of Galaxy’s clash with San Jose Earthquakes, Vanney hit out at the culprits.

“Williams feels bad for the player on the other side as we all do, no question,” Vanney said. “It’s an awful scenario. The victim in this is Andy Polo and we wish him the best. I’ve talked to Gio (Savarese) and sent my best.

“Now on our side, it’s about supporting Derrick with the stuff that’s going on and being there for him. The nonsense that goes on social media – the people, the disrespect. The lack of, I don’t know what the word is and the word I want to say I can’t.

“People who are talking like that, I hope we can find out who they are and we can deal with them. It’s nonsense and much worse than that.”

San Jose are in need of a win heading into the international break, having lost three successive games, and Matias Almeyda knows the Galaxy will present a stern test.

“We have a different system of play. I don’t know if it’s better or worse, but it’s a different system,” said Almeyda.

“They have a great coach and they’ve signed dynamic and fast players. They found a system which has allowed them to win, obviously with Chicharito mainly responsible for the goals.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez has scored seven goals in six games this season, and ‘Quakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski knows what to expect, saying: “Yeah, Chicharito’s a player that’s played at the highest level – Man United, Real Madrid to name a few. He’s going to bring quality, he’s going to have chances, but our goal is to limit them as much as we can.”

San Jose Earthquakes – Javier Lopez

Both of Javier Lopez’s goals for San Jose have come in the opening four minutes of matches, including his strike against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Chicharito was held without a shot in the Galaxy’s 3-0 loss to Portland on Saturday. It was the third time in 13 career MLS starts that Chicharito failed to attempt a shot, the first since October 15, 2020 against San Jose.

– San Jose came from behind to beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 in its last away match, just the Earthquakes third win in their last 19 on the road dating back to August 2019 (incl. playoffs). Their other two away wins in that time came in Los Angeles.

– The Galaxy have collected 16 out of a possible 18 points in their last six home games, including winning each of their first three home matches this season.

– It is the Galaxy’s longest home winning streak since running off six straight wins at Dignity Health Sports Park to begin the 2019 campaign.

– This will be the 85th MLS edition of the Cali Clasico, the sixth fixture to reach that mark in MLS (including playoffs). The Earthquakes have won six of the last 10 meetings (D2 L2), including the last two in a row, though San Jose hasn’t won three straight over the Galaxy since 2005.