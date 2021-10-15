Earthquakes-Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC’s playoff hopes may be boosted by the possible return of striker Carlos Vela for Saturday’s clash with San Jose Earthquakes at the Banc of California Stadium.

Vela has missed his side’s last eight games with a hamstring issue, but the Mexico international returned to light training in the two weeks since the 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is also in contention to return to the side this weekend after coming off injured in that last game, though Bradley will not take any unnecessary risks.

“I’d say they’re questionable for Saturday. They’ve not yet started full training,” Bradley said, before adding he hopes to at least have both players in his matchday squad.

The Black and Gold are ninth in the Western Conference after collecting one point from their last four games and are running out of time to drag themselves into a postseason spot.

“I don’t think any of us expected to be where we are after 28 games,” Bradley added. “We still make it hard for the opponent, but for different reasons we haven’t taken the points.”

San Jose have lost back-to-back matches and are one point behind their opponents, making this effectively a must-win game if they are to make up ground on the top seven.

Ahead of the trip to Los Angeles, head coach Matias Almeyda is taking a game-by-game approach with the end of the regular season now in sight.

“We have to keep improving but we have less and less time,” he said. “We’re talking about the last six games and a projection of our future in which there is some instability.

“Personally, I’d like to plan for what is coming up. We have to live day by day. We’d love to plan for the future, but the reality is different.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Carlos Vela

LAFC have underperformed their expected goals (xG) return more than any side in MLS this season, netting 40 times compared to an xG of 52.95. Put simply, they need a player on the field who is capable of burying chances. Even if not at peak fitness, Bradley will therefore be eager to get Vela on the field at some stage.

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

Cowell has gone 14 matches without a direct goal involvement, but he has showed enough promise to this week be named on the MLS’ 22 Under 22. At 17 he is the second-youngest player included on the list, which is a rundown of the division’s best players under 22, having scored five goals and assisted five more in 44 career appearances to date.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Los Angeles FC won their first five meetings with the Earthquakes in MLS, outscoring them 20-4. San Jose have won all four meetings since, making them the first team to beat LAFC four straight times in MLS play, regular season or playoffs.

– LAFC lost 2-1 to Portland Timbers in their last home match, the team’s third loss of the season at Banc of California Stadium, which is the most home losses in a single season in club history. LAFC have never lost consecutive home matches in MLS play.

– After not allowing more than one goal in 11 straight matches (nine total goals conceded) from mid-July to mid-September, San Jose have conceded at least three goals in four of their last five games (13 total goals conceded). The only team the Earthquakes held under three goals in that time was LAFC (2-0 win on September 25).

– LAFC have held opponents to just 9.9 shots per match, the second fewest in MLS (NYCFC – 9.3), though opponents have scored with a league-high 14.9 per cent of those shots.

– Eric Remedi has received 12 yellow cards this season, tied with Leandro Gonzalez Pirez for most in MLS. Remedi has also been fouled 97 times, 14 more than any other player in the league in 2021.