Earthquakes-Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes come into their meeting on Sunday off the back of vastly contrasting midweek displays and results.

Supporters’ Shield holders LAFC enjoyed themselves on Wednesday as Vancouver Whitecaps were put to the sword in a 6-0 success.

Meanwhile, San Jose endured another miserable outing, going down 5-0 at Colorado Rapids. It was yet another big defeat for the Quakes, who lost 6-1 to Portland Timbers in their previous game and shipped seven to Seattle Sounders earlier in September.

A week before the Seattle reverse, LAFC beat San Jose 5-1.

Coach Matias Almeyda acknowledges there is no quick fix as he looks to end this miserable run.

“We have a group that has experienced these times before,” he said. “For a long time, we changed that mentality. We went back to having that mentality [in Colorado], with great difficulty. I try to be real and objective in my life. There are 10 games left and they’re going to be as difficult as these games.

“We’re not going to change in three days and have the magic wand to touch the players.”

On the other hand, opposite number Bob Bradley is hoping LAFC have set the standard with the Whitecaps win.

“There were a lot of positives,” the coach said. “It was important for us to have a shutout – something that we haven’t had for a while. So hopefully it’s a game that we can build on. But we felt good. There was a lot of moments where the football was sharp, we created good chances and we feel good about that.

“Now we just keep going, the games continue to come quickly.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Los Angeles FC – Bradley Wright-Phillips

Wright-Phillips is one of the greatest strikers in MLS history, but he found his final year at New York Red Bulls tough, starting just nine matches and scoring only twice. Injuries have given him another chance at LAFC and he already has as many starts in 2020 while tallying seven goals – including two in 57 minutes in midweek.

San Jose Earthquakes – Chris Wondolowski

One of just five MLS players with more goals than Wright-Phillips, Wondolowski – the league’s record scorer – has the experience needed to get through such a tough spell. His leadership will be as vital as his goal threat coming into this clash.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– LAFC have won all five of their MLS meetings with San Jose, including a 5-1 thrashing earlier in September. LAFC have scored 20 goals in their five matches against the Earthquakes, the most by one team over another in a five-match span since Chicago Fire put 20 past Sporting Kansas City from 2000 to 2002.

– LAFC beat Vancouver 6-0 on Wednesday, equaling the club record goals tally in a match and setting a club record for largest margin of victory. LAFC set MLS records for fastest to four (13:11) and five (32:13) goals from kick-off of an MLS match.

– San Jose continue to set worrying defensive records in MLS after a 5-0 loss to Colorado on Wednesday. The Earthquakes have conceded 38 goals through just 13 games, five more than any other team at this stage of a season. Indeed, the only previous team to allow 38 goals in their first 15 matches of a season were Tampa Bay Mutiny in 2001.

– Wright-Phillips netted twice against Vancouver on Wednesday, recording his 22nd multi-goal regular season MLS game, three more than any other player since he joined the league in August 2013. It was the first multi-goal game for Wright-Phillips in over two years, since scoring a hat-trick against DC United with the New York Red Bulls on September 16, 2018.

– San Jose’s 5-0 loss to Colorado on Wednesday was the fifth time they have conceded five goals in a match this season. The Earthquakes are the first team to concede five or more goals in five matches in a single MLS season, despite playing just 13 times so far this campaign.