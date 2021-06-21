Earthquakes-Orlando City Preview

Matias Almeyda is not feeling sorry for himself heading into the San Jose Earthquakes’ trip to Orlando City, insisting his side are not suffering from “bad luck.”

The Quakes held Austin FC at the weekend as their hosts opened a new stadium, ending a run of four straight defeats.

But that goalless draw meant San Jose are still five without a win and have failed to score in four of those matches.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made a remarkable nine saves, although he only prevented 1.1 goals using expected goals on target (xGOT) data as the Quakes were let down by poor finishing.

It is now on Almeyda’s men to work hard to correct this, the coach said.

“I don’t believe in luck or bad luck. I believe in hard work and the capacity of our players,” he explained.

“When I played soccer, I was aware of my own limitations. They allowed me to have a career because I always looked to improve.

“That is what I look for from the players. At some moment, this will have to change.”

Orlando had no such issues in a 3-2 win at Toronto FC, and Quakes keeper JT Marcinkowski expects an exciting game in Florida on Tuesday after a quick turnaround.

“We’ll be prepared. I’m not worried about it,” he said. “We’re used to playing on three days and we did that a lot last year, so there’s that experience.

“Orlando’s going to be a really fun game, a great environment and easy to get up for. All eyes on that and the guys will be ready.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Orlando City – Tesho Akindele

Akindele has Daryl Dike breathing down his neck following his return from a loan in the Championship, but the starting forward responded extremely well against Toronto, scoring after 49 seconds and assisting a second for Nani inside eight minutes. He was still replacing by Dike just after the hour, though, and is under pressure to keep performing.

San Jose Earthquakes – JT Marcinkowski

After Orlando rediscovered their goalscoring touch at the weekend, Marcinkowski could be kept busy. He certainly was in Austin but made six saves to keep a clean sheet. Marcinkowski actually faced two more shots on target in that match than Toronto’s Quentin Westberg did in conceding three to Orlando, preventing 1.7 goals according to xGOT data.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– After drawing the first three meetings in MLS, the home side have won each of the past two games between Orlando City and San Jose. The two meetings in Orlando have been high scoring, with the sides drawing 2-2 in 2016 and the Lions winning 3-2 in 2018.

– Orlando City recorded their fourth win in six games (D1 L1) with a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday. The Lions scored twice in the opening eight minutes of the match, the fastest from kick-off Orlando City have ever scored two goals in an MLS match.

– The Earthquakes ended a four-match losing streak with a scoreless draw at Austin FC on Saturday. It was the club’s first clean sheet since a 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake in October 2020, ending a run of 11 straight matches allowing a goal (including playoffs).

– Akindele scored 49 seconds into Saturday’s win over Toronto, giving him the two fastest goals from kick-off in MLS this season (also 31 seconds vs FC Cincinnati on May 1). Akindele is the only Orlando City player to score in the opening minute of a match in the club’s MLS history.

– San Jose have scored one goal in their past five games after opening the season with 10 goals in their first four contests. This is only the third time the Earthquakes have managed one goal in a five-match span in a single season, also doing so in October 2014 and June-July 2008.