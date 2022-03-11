Jim Curtin believes the Philadelphia Union are likely to get chances against the San Jose Earthquakes but also knows “a unique opponent” can cause his side problems.

The Union welcome the Quakes on Saturday in their third match of the 2022 MLS season.

Philly are unbeaten, with a win and a draw to this point, while San Jose are winless, having earned only a single point.

But Curtin is prepared for a very different test to that faced against Minnesota United and CF Montreal, due to the Quakes’ aggressive playing style.

“It’s a unique opponent and it’s one that we don’t get the luxury of playing too often,” he said.

“One thing that always is true is they always, always create chances and they create opportunities on the offensive side.

“Sometimes they take a lot of risks, sometimes they leave themselves exposed at the back and they play man for man.

“They’re a team that when they’re clicking and the talent that they have in the attacking pieces they can be very, very dangerous.”

San Jose may play the game in a different manner to Philly, but their coach Matias Almeyda sees their opponents as a model club.

“I know that with little investment they’ve retained their squad,” he said. “They produce young players and obviously they’ve gotten good results.

“They’re a club like us, they’re an example, and they’re a club that can be copied.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Sergio Santos

Having seen Kacper Przybylko depart, the Union are in need of a proven goalscorer this year. Julian Carranza, with one red card and no goals through two matches, has not so far impressed. Philly will hope Sergio Santos can step up.

San Jose Earthquakes – Francisco Calvo

Calvo scored two goals in San Jose’s dramatic draw with the Columbus Crew last time out, but the Quakes could use the centre-back having a greater impact at the other end of the pitch. That unlikely point was welcome, but victories are unlikely to follow as long as they are conceding three goals per game – as San Jose have so far this season.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Union are unbeaten in six straight matches against San Jose (W3 D3) dating back to 2014. The six-match run equals Philadelphia’s longest current regular season unbeaten run against any opponent (six straight vs. Cincinnati).

– The Union have four points through two matches this season, equalling the second-best start in club history (six points in 2011). Philadelphia have never had more than six points through three matches of a season in the club’s MLS history (six points in 2011, 2013, 2016).

– San Jose came from 3-1 down in the final 10 minutes to draw with the Crew on Saturday. The Earthquakes have collected eight points (W2 D2) in matches in which they trailed by two goals under Almeyda, more than any other team since he took over in 2019.

– Daniel Gazdag scored the winning goal for the Union against Montreal on Saturday, his fifth goal in his last 10 appearances for Philadelphia (including playoffs). Gazdag scored just one goal in his first 18 MLS appearances after debuting with Philadelphia in May 2021.

– Calvo scored two headed goals for San Jose, including the equaliser in the 96th minute on Saturday against the Crew. It was the first time an Earthquakes player scored two headed goals in a single match since Steven Lenhart against Real Salt Lake in September 2013.