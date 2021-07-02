Earthquakes-United FC Preview

Chris Wondolowski is disappointed with his own form, and the performances of San Jose Earthquakes, who head into Saturday’s game against Minnesota United on the back of a torrid run.

The ‘Quakes have lost six of their last seven games, while Wondolowski – their talismanic, veteran forward – has netted just twice this season.

San Jose will still harbor hopes of a playoff push, but Wondolowski knows the team have to improve quickly.

“I think our play has not been up to par, especially on the offensive side and especially myself,” Wondolowski said. “I’ve been very disappointed with not being able to find the back of the net and being able to help produce as many points as possible right now.

“I know we have two-thirds of the season still left and we’re ready to go. We’ve had glimpses of what we need to do and how we can be successful, but it’s only been glimpses. I think that we need to be able to put it together for a full 90 minutes and be able to execute that game plan. Players that are here all need to step up a little bit more and continue to do what they’re capable of.”

San Jose face a tough match this weekend, with in-form Minnesota unbeaten in six games.

“We started the season 0-4, a lot of criticism, but there was a lot of positives in there,” Adrian Heath said.

“We know it’s not going to be easy this weekend. San Jose come and get after you like they always do. We know it’s going to be tough, and if we’re going to capitalize on the great little run that we’ve had on the road, we need to win the home game at the weekend.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota United – Franco Fragapane

Franco Fragapane, who assisted on the winning goal against Portland on Saturday after scoring in his first two MLS games, is the third player to be involved in at least one goal in each of his first three matches with Minnesota United in MLS after Darwin Quintero in 2018 and Ethan Finley in 2017.

San Jose Earthquakes – Cade Cowell

Teenager Cade Cowell has been a bright spark for the ‘Quakes this term, and scored his fourth goal of the season in the 3-1 defeat to LA Galaxy.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Seventeen-year-old Cowell scored his fourth goal for the Earthquakes in their 3-1 loss to the Galaxy on Saturday. The only two Earthquakes players to score four goals before their 22nd birthday are Cowell and Landon Donovan, who did so as a 19-year-old.

– San Jose has just one point from its last seven matches after winning three of four to start the season. The Earthquakes have scored just twice in those seven games after finding the net 10 times in the first four games of the season.

– Minnesota are unbeaten in six straight games (W4 D2) after opening the season with four consecutive defeats. The Loons have allowed just two goals in the last six games after conceding 10 times in the first four games this season.

– Heath’s team have won four straight matches against San Jose after losing the first four meetings between the teams, including in the MLS is Back quarter final.

– The Loons have scored at least three goals in each of their last four games against the ‘Quakes, netting a total of 15 times in those games.