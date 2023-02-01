JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP)Jalen Haynes and Jordan King scored 22 points apiece in East Tennessee State’s 77-52 win over Wofford on Wednesday night.

Haynes was 10-of-11 shooting while King was 8 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 11 from distance and added six assists. Jamarius Hairston added 12 points for the Buccaneers (9-15, 5-6 Southern Conference).

The Terriers (13-11, 5-6) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke and Messiah Jones with 10 points each. Corey Tripp had nine points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits Samford while Wofford visits Furman.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.