East Texans share their excitement after Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK)-Patrick Mahomes, a Whitehouse native and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, is taking his team to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year after a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Some East Texans are already showing their support for the team and Mahomes in a big way.

February 5 is now Chiefs’ day, according to Whitehouse ISD. They are asking everyone to wear red in support of their very own former student, Patrick Mahomes.

Local businesses are also rallying behind number 15.

Related Content Whitehouse ISD congratulates Patrick Mahomes on reaching another Super Bowl

The owners of Kelly Air Condition and Heating have showed their support for Mahomes both times he’s made it to the Super Bowl.

They also usually decorate their entire store with Kansas City Chiefs logos. The business owners said that although this is Dallas Cowboys country, they are Mahomies at heart.

“I’ve learned to grow with that team too and learned a lot of their players too like Hill and Kelce and all of them. And, it’s just so fun watching them every week play ball and just get bigger and bigger,” said Shawna Driggers.

She is not alone. Mahomes merchandise is selling out across the country after the Chief’s big win in the AFC championship.

Kansas City will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Feb. 7.