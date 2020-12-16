East Texas athletes set to commit to the next level on Early National Signing Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas student athletes are set to sign the dotted line on Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.
KETK News will be in all corners of East Texas as athletes will have their dreams realized after years of sweat, hard work, and dedication
Jordan Jenkins – Lindale
The star running back from Lindale High School will have a busy week that he is sure to remember for the rest of his life.
Jenkins will be committing to Baylor University and in just two days will be taking on Argyle in the 4A-Division I State Championship game against Argyle.
This year alone, Jenkins has rushed for 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. In the Eagles’ second-round game, Jenkins scored nine touchdowns, eight rushing and one on a kick return.
Charles “Dozie” Ifeadi – Bishop Gorman
One of the top WR prospects in East Texas will also be staying in Texas as he heads down South to Lamar University.
Due to finals this week at Bishop Gorman, Ifeadi will sign today, but will not have a ceremony until February.
Luke Watson- Gilmer
Luke Watson will stay in East Texas, heading nearly three hours south to Nacgodches to sign with the SFA Lumberjacks.
Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson – Longview
The defensive star for the Longview Lobos will be headed to UAB.
Trent Bush – Longview
Another Lobo star will be advancing to the next level, but this one will be on the diamond instead of the gridiron.
Trent Bush will be headed to Dallas Baptist University to play baseball
The following Longview athletes are also signing with various schools on Wednesday:
- Isabel Breaux (Cross Country at Ouachita Baptist University)
- Tatum Fenton (Soccer at Letourneau)
- Camryn Jacobs (Girls Soccer at University of Arkansas at Little Rock)
Darion Peace – Malakoff
Darion was on a loaded football team for Malakoff the last three years. As a sophomore, he was able to play for a state championship in 2018 against Grandview in AT&T Stadium.
Peace signed to Lamar as a linebacker, but was a star running back here in East Texas.
Trevion Sneed – Mineola
The star running back for the Yellowjackets will be staying in the Lone Star State when he inks with the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday.
Jackson Anderson – Mineola
Another Yellowjacket will also be signing with a major D1 program on Wednesday. Jackson Anderson, a lineman for Mineola, will be inking with the University of Colorado Buffaloes.
Lufkin High School
The Lufkin Panthers have a loaded class of athletes signing on Wednesday. In total, eight student-athletes will be competing at the next level.
- Spencer Alexander (Baseball at Rich Mountain CC)
- Caleb Berry (Football at the University of Washington)
- Reid Hensley (Baseball at Incarnate Word)
- Kaden Maxie (Football at Hardin Simmons)
- Jordan Moore (Football at Prairie View A&M)
- Wilburn Smallwood (Football at SFA)
- Skyla Valdez (Soccer at Louisiana College)
- Kelton Wright (Football at Texas Southern University)
Kevorian Barnes – San Augustine
The three-star running back Kevorian Barnes will head out west to UTSA and be under former Gilmer head coach Jeff Traylor.
Van High School
The Van Vandals are sending two athletes to play at the next level. Javonta Thomas will be playing football at Lamar while Caleb White is headed to Henderson State University for baseball.