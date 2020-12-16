East Texas athletes set to commit to the next level on Early National Signing Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas student athletes are set to sign the dotted line on Early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

KETK News will be in all corners of East Texas as athletes will have their dreams realized after years of sweat, hard work, and dedication

Jordan Jenkins – Lindale

The star running back from Lindale High School will have a busy week that he is sure to remember for the rest of his life.

Jenkins will be committing to Baylor University and in just two days will be taking on Argyle in the 4A-Division I State Championship game against Argyle.

This year alone, Jenkins has rushed for 3,000 yards and 50 touchdowns. In the Eagles’ second-round game, Jenkins scored nine touchdowns, eight rushing and one on a kick return.

Extremely excited to announce that I am committing to Baylor🟢🐻🟡 I am thankful for all of the choices and opportunities that I was given throughout the process leading up to this point but Baylor is the one for me!!! @CoachMcGuire_BU @CoachDaveAranda @COACHJUICE_ #YACMOB pic.twitter.com/sorIqZavA0 — JORDAN JENKINS (@Jenkinsdabeast) April 4, 2020

Charles “Dozie” Ifeadi – Bishop Gorman

One of the top WR prospects in East Texas will also be staying in Texas as he heads down South to Lamar University.

Due to finals this week at Bishop Gorman, Ifeadi will sign today, but will not have a ceremony until February.

Cardinals welcome Dozie Ifeadi (6-1, 185, WR) from Tyler, Texas to the family. #WeAreLU #RedBirdRising pic.twitter.com/Qj0YBKtQVK — Lamar University Football (@LamarFootball) December 16, 2020

Congrats to Dozie, one of the top WR prospects in ETX!



Picked Lamar instead of UH or UTSA, a huge get for the Cardinals.



About an hour before this tweet, a coach told me their staff “just went crazy.” #txhsfb https://t.co/lxGG0wbFUc — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) December 10, 2020

Luke Watson- Gilmer

Luke Watson will stay in East Texas, heading nearly three hours south to Nacgodches to sign with the SFA Lumberjacks.

Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson – Longview

The defensive star for the Longview Lobos will be headed to UAB.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Welcome to Blazer Nation Kybo Jamerson!! 🔥🐉 pic.twitter.com/pounU5X5dZ — Blazer Recruiting (@UABRecruiting) December 16, 2020

Trent Bush – Longview

Another Lobo star will be advancing to the next level, but this one will be on the diamond instead of the gridiron.

Trent Bush will be headed to Dallas Baptist University to play baseball

Congratulations to Trent Bush on his commitment and signing with Division I, Dallas Baptist University! Dallas Baptist is a great baseball program and they are lucky to get such a talented athlete and student.



#LoboUp #NationalSigningDay #LoboBaseball #longviewProud pic.twitter.com/gq9qxa9KiB — Longview Schools (@LongviewISD) November 11, 2020

The following Longview athletes are also signing with various schools on Wednesday:

Isabel Breaux (Cross Country at Ouachita Baptist University)

Tatum Fenton (Soccer at Letourneau)

Camryn Jacobs (Girls Soccer at University of Arkansas at Little Rock)

Darion Peace – Malakoff

Darion was on a loaded football team for Malakoff the last three years. As a sophomore, he was able to play for a state championship in 2018 against Grandview in AT&T Stadium.

Peace signed to Lamar as a linebacker, but was a star running back here in East Texas.

I am super blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Lamar University to further my football/ academics career! I am extremely thankful for every person who played a part in getting me here. Also, I want to thank God for his guidance during this journey. @CoachGipson11 pic.twitter.com/VQO5tzK4L3 — Ron😉🏈 (@darionpeace) December 10, 2020

Trevion Sneed – Mineola

The star running back for the Yellowjackets will be staying in the Lone Star State when he inks with the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday.

Jackson Anderson – Mineola

Another Yellowjacket will also be signing with a major D1 program on Wednesday. Jackson Anderson, a lineman for Mineola, will be inking with the University of Colorado Buffaloes.

Signing day in the high school gym tomorrow at 2!🦬🦬🦬@k_dorrell @mrodrigue70 — Jackson Anderson (@Jackson_A52) December 16, 2020

Lufkin High School

The Lufkin Panthers have a loaded class of athletes signing on Wednesday. In total, eight student-athletes will be competing at the next level.

Spencer Alexander (Baseball at Rich Mountain CC)

Caleb Berry (Football at the University of Washington)

Reid Hensley (Baseball at Incarnate Word)

Kaden Maxie (Football at Hardin Simmons)

Jordan Moore (Football at Prairie View A&M)

Wilburn Smallwood (Football at SFA)

Skyla Valdez (Soccer at Louisiana College)

Kelton Wright (Football at Texas Southern University)

Kevorian Barnes – San Augustine

The three-star running back Kevorian Barnes will head out west to UTSA and be under former Gilmer head coach Jeff Traylor.

Van High School

The Van Vandals are sending two athletes to play at the next level. Javonta Thomas will be playing football at Lamar while Caleb White is headed to Henderson State University for baseball.