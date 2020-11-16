East Texas cowboy Boudreaux Campbell wins PBR World Finals, becomes Rookie of the Year

ARLINGTON, Texas – Competing at his first-ever PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals, Boudreaux Campbell, of Crockett, delivered a near perfect 4-for-5 performance inside AT&T Stadium, to win the 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast event title, clinching the 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year honor and propelling to No. 3 in the world.

Just as the 2020 PBR World Champion Jose Vitor Leme, of Brazil, had loudly announced his arrival at the top of the sport by dominating the World Finals event in 2017, Campbell, winner of the four-day 2020 season-culminating event, also put the bull riding world on notice that a new title-contending cowboy is on the scene.

“I’m lost for words,” Campbell said. “I’ve been working at this all year long, especially with the year we had. It was crazy. We had to go through a lot of obstacles. PBR went through a ton of stress to get us to where we are. And heck, my emotions right now are so happy.”

“I’ve always dreamed of a PBR World title. This is one step closer to that goal. It’s a big accomplishment.”

Beginning the season-culminating event No. 33 in the world, Campbell began his surge up the standings when he covered Heartbreak Kid (D&H Cattle/Buck Cattle/Erwin Cattle) for 88 points in Round 1 on Thursday night.

The Texas native then drafted Bullseye (Mears Owen) for Round 2 of the event in his home state, once again reaching the requisite 8, this time for a score of 89.25 points.

Campbell then recorded the second 90-point ride of his Unleash The Beast career, and his first-at the PBR World Finals, on Safety Meeting (Dakota Rodeo/Chad Berger/Clay Struve/Hruby/Kainz) for a commanding 90 points in Round 4.

While the 22-year-old, who is the lone rider to qualify for both the PBR World Finals and National Finals Rodeo, was unable to remain perfect at the sport’s most prestigious event, bucked off by Silent Night (Hart Cattle Co./Randy Wood) in 4.13 seconds in Round 4, he punctuated his World Finals debut with a score when he covered Buckin For Cash (Paradigm Bull Company) for a sensational 90.75 points in the championship round as cowboy hats from fellow riders zinged in celebration over the dirt before the ride was complete.

Including the $300,000 World Finals event winner bonus, Campbell netted a check for $368,500 as well as 710 world points. He surged 30 positions in the world standings to conclude his first season with the PBR No. 3 in the world, 722.34 points behind PBR World Champion Leme.

“I’m so happy to be here in this spot,” Campbell said. “Winning the Rookie of the Year, that was a goal I had coming in here, and I knew I was far behind, and I knew I needed some help drawing and riding. And I’m glad everything worked out this week, and it all played in my favor.”

2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Round 4-Round 5-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 88-89.25-90-0-90.75-358.00-710 Points.

2. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-91-90-0-93.75-274.75-485 Points.

3. Marco Eguchi, 0-88.75-83.25-84.75-91-347.75-445.5 Points.

4. Cole Melancon, 0-88.75-0-88.5-92.25-269.50-265 Points.

5. Eduardo Aparecido, 91.5-89-0-87.5-0-268.00-246.5 Points.

6. Jose Vitor Leme, 87.5-83.25-95.75-0-0-266.50-231.5 Points.

7. Derek Kolbaba, 92.75-0-90.75-0-0-183.50-150 Points.

8. Cody Teel, 87.5-88.25-88.5-0-0-264.25-130 Points.

9. Cooper Davis, 82.75-0-87.75-89.25-0-259.75-117 Points.

10. Jess Lockwood, 0-0-0-91-0-91.00-100 Points.

2020 PBR World Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)

1. Jose Vitor Leme, 43, 17, 25, 1,573.00, $1,601,931.57

2. João Ricardo Vieira, 31, 4, 13, 916.91, $277,740.85

3. Boudreaux Campbell, 20, 2, 7, 850.66, $471,671.36

4. Marco Eguchi, 26, 3, 12, 700.25, $198,644.87

5. Jess Lockwood, 21, 1, 10, 696.00, $275,558.74

6. Kaique Pacheco, 31, 1, 10, 685.50, $153,803.77

7. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 27, 3, 10, 685.00, $299,217.38

8. Cooper Davis, 27, 4, 17, 679.00, $175,826.25

9. Daylon Swearingen, 45, 4, 13, 678.66, $273,056.48

10. Cole Melancon, 36, 2, 7, 579.50, $313,791.07