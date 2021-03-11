East Texas native Lovie Smith hired as Houston Texans defensive coordinator

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini looks on against the California Golden Bears during the first half of the RedBox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KETK) – Big Sandy native Lovie Smith has been hired as the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, the team announced on Wednesday.

Smith had been fired as the University of Illinois coach after five seasons where he went 17-39. He had previously been the head coach for both the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 2006, he led the Bears to Super Bowl XLI where they would lose to the Indianapolis Colts. Four years later, he would make it to the NFC Championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers.

Smith was raised in Big Sandy where he earned all-state honors three straight years from 1973-1975 as a defensive end and linebacker. He would help lead them to three straight state championship appearence.

In 1975, the Wildcats had one of the most dominant defense in high school football history. They allowed just 15 points all year, including 11 shutouts.

He would attend the University of Tulsa, where he was a two-time All-American at linebacker and defensive back.