INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Yaakema Rose Jr. scored 27 points as Eastern Illinois beat IUPUI 70-59 on Saturday.

Rose Jr. added seven rebounds and four steals for the Panthers (3-9). Caleb Donaldson was 4 of 8 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jermaine Hamlin shot 3 of 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with eight points.

Vincent Brady II led the Jaguars (2-9) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Chris Osten added 15 points for IUPUI. In addition, Jlynn Counter had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.