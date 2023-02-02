RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Devontae Blanton scored 21 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Jacksonville State 69-67 on Thursday night.

Blanton shot 9 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (15-9, 8-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Tayshawn Comer scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Isaiah Cozart finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding five rebounds and four blocks.

Skyelar Potter led the way for the Gamecocks (10-14, 3-8) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Clarence Jackson added 15 points for Jacksonville State. Demaree King also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.