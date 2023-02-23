OGDEN, Utah (AP)Casey Jones scored 25 points and Eastern Washington extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 18 with an 89-82 victory over Weber State on Thursday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Eagles (22-7, 16-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters made 7 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers and scored 18. Angelo Allegri made four 3-pointers and scored 15.

The Wildcats (15-14, 10-6) were led by Dillon Jones with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Dyson Koehler added 16 points and Zahir Porter scored 14.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Idaho State, while Weber State hosts Idaho.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.