ECHL plans 2-phase start to season

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)The ECHL, the third tier of pro hockey in North America, plans a two-phase start to its season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirteen of the 25 active teams will start Dec. 11 and the other 12 will open Jan. 15, with the regular season ending June 6.

The 13 teams that start Dec. 11 will play a 72-game season, and the teams that open Jan. 15 will play a 62-game season. Standings will be based on winning percentage, with the playoff format to be announced later.

The Atlanta Gladiators have suspended operations for the season.

