WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night.

Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to 52-22. The lead didn’t drop below 29 points the rest of the way.

Brandon Newman scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half for Purdue (1-0), which won its 10th straight season opener. Braden Smith had seven steals to set a school record for a freshman and Edey recorded his 13th career double-double.

Edey, a 7-foot-4, 290-pound junior, had eight points and eight rebounds to help Purdue lead 39-20. Both teams shot just 31% from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

BJ Freeman scored 19 points for Milwaukee (1-1), which beat Milwaukee School of Engineering 102-46 on Monday. The Panthers were outrebounded 52-34, including 20-9 on the offensive glass.

Purdue plays Austin Peay on Friday before a tough stretch of games against Marquette, West Virginia, Florida State and a likely matchup against Gonzaga.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25