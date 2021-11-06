Edmonton Elks go winless at home this season, fall 19-17 to Saskatchewan Roughriders

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks will finish a CFL season without a win at home for the first time in the team’s 72-year history.

Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, a 19-17 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday condemned the Elks (2-9) to an 0-7 record at Commonwealth Stadium in 2021, which is an infamous achievement in a year when the team also rebranded with a new name.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders (8-4) edged closer to clinching a home playoff game.

After a forgettable first quarter, Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo finished with 241 yards through the air and another 44 on the ground.

Elks cornerback Nafees Lyon intercepted Fajardo’s first pass of the game. It didn’t get much better for the ‘Riders through theopening quarter. Fajardo threw for just five yards and his team registered a single first down.

Edmonton kicker Sean Whyte opened the scoring with a chip-shot field goal to cap a 12-play, 87-yard drive. The key play was an up-the-gut, 29-yard run by Walter Fletcher starting in place of the injured James Wilder Jr.

Saskatchewan responded with 10 second-quarter points. They tied the game on Brett Lauther’s 26-yard field goal after the Roughriders converted two third-and-short situations during a 10-play drive.

The ‘Riders led 4-3 lead on 53-yard rouge off the foot of punter Kaare Vedvik. Fajardo then followed it up with a 22-yard touchdown strike to Brayden Lenius. The convert was missed.

Whyte missed a 49-yard field goal at the stroke of halftime.

The Riders extended the lead to 19-3 on three more Lauther field goals.

And then, the Elks rallied. With 8:35 left in the fourth quarter, the home fans finally had a touchdown to celebrate.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius eluded the rush and found Danny Vandervoort for a 26-yard strike. The two-point convert attempt was stuffed by Saskatchewan’s defence.

Cornelius hit Vandervoort for another touchdown, this one from five yards out, with 1:13 left on the clock. With the two-pointconvert, Saskatchewan’s 16-point lead had quickly dwindled to two.

After completing just 10 passes through the first three quarters, Cornelius finished 21 for 35 in passing for 322 yards.

Saskatchewan recovered the onside kick to halt Edmonton’s momentum.

The Elks were minus receivers Greg Ellingson and Derel Walker, while the Roughriders played without leading receiver Kyran Moore.

Edmonton and Saskatchewan meet again Nov. 13 in Regina.