RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Sam Reinhart scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

It was an abrupt turnaround in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams in terms of points percentage, as well as marking the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.

Aleksander Barkov also scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period for Florida.

Teuvo Teravainen and Tony DeAngelo each scored goals for the Hurricanes, who had lost three of four – all on the road – since returning from a shorter layoff. Frederik Andersen finished with 28 saves.

AVALANCHE 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and Colorado defeated Vegas.

Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was in action for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to play after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November.

Mikko Rantanen added an insurance goal late in the third for the Avalanche, beating Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit, who made 23 saves.

JETS 6, WILD 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Mark Scheifele had the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to lead Winnipeg over Minnesota.

Cole Perfetti had a goal and assist, and Kyle Connor and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had four assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which is 4-2-1 in its last seven games.

Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. Their two losses have been to Winnipeg. Zuccarello added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists. Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots.

FLAMES 6, DUCKS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Elias Lindholm scored twice and added an assist, extending his goal streak to six games, as Calgary beat Anaheim and extended its winning streak to eight games.

For the Pacific Division-leading Flames, it’s their longest winning streak since rattling off 10 in a row in 2016-17, which is tied for the franchise record.

Dillon Dube, Andrew Mangiapane, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary (28-13-6). Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson had a career-best three points with three assists.

Gaudreau, who also had two assists, and Lindholm both pushed their point streaks to eight games.

Sonny Milano and Isac Lundestrom scored for Anaheim

—

