JONESBORO, Ark (AP)Omar El-Sheikh scored 25 points as Arkansas State beat Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday.

El-Sheikh added 15 rebounds for the Red Wolves (8-5). Terrance Ford Jr. scored 25 points and added five assists as well as making two free throws with 22.9 seconds left for a 76-75 lead.

The Trojans (4-9) were led by Jordan Jefferson, who posted 30 points and four steals. Little Rock also got 16 points from Deantoni Gordon. Myron Gardner also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

